11 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: League Trio in Battle to Sign Free Agent Sugira

By Peter Kamasa

Former AS Vita Club striker Ernest Sugira is in talks with several Azam Rwanda Premier League clubs including Rayon Sports, APR and AS Kigali, Times Sport has established.

According to reports, the three clubs have made initial approaches with varying offers to entice the Rwanda international, who was released by DR Congo side Vita Club last week.

The 26-year-old only joined the Congolese side last year from AS Kigali but struggled to live up to the expectations in his first season when he played 14 games in all competitions scoring 8 goals.

"I have offers in Rwanda and outside of Rwanda but I have to take time and see what is best for me. I need to be open-minded as I talk to any club that approaches me," Sugira said on Tuesday.

Sources intimated to Times Sport that Peace Cup winners APR FC are at the fore-front of the chase for Sugira's signature but their offer of Rwf8 million is far below the player's own valuation at Rwf16m.

Rayon Sports have offered Rwf10m to lure the Sugira, while his former club AS Kigali is reported to be offering him Rwf9m. The player is still weighing his options but sources say he prefers to join Rayon as they offer CAF Champions League football next year.

The former AS Muhanga and APR forward signed for AS Vita Club for a reported US$130,000 (about Rwf102.7m) and has been earning Rwf4 million per month.

