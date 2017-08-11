11 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: FA Malawi Warns Bullets Over Under Qualified Coach Kananji

By Green Muheya

Nyassa Big Bullets have been warned by the Football Association of Malawi (Fam) against the continued use of Elia Kananji as their Coach as he is underqualified.

Kananji has been acting coach for the soccer post house since the club suspended its head coach Nswazirimo Ramadhan.

FAM Club licensing manager Jasper Jangale said Kananji cannot continue to be used as head coach as he does not possess a Confederation of African Football (Caf) B Licence as per requirement of the Club Licencing Regulations.

He holds a CAF C licence.

Bullets risk a fine of K500,000.00 and a deduction of three points thereafter from Super League matches if Kananji will still be in charge.

Ramadhan suspension ended and is expected to return to the club.

However, he is back in his home country Burundi , reportedly visiting a sick relation.

