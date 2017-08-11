Blantyre — Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager, Steven Madeira insists his side has to bounce back when they lock horns with Blue Eagles in the Carlsberg Cup quarter final match at the Civo Stadium on Saturday.

It was not the best weekend for the Nomads and their hopes of extending points on the log table were dented following their 1-0 defeat to Nyasa Big Bullets.

Madeira admits it was painful to lose against Bullets last Sunday, but he is confident his team has what it takes to bounce back on Saturday in the Carlsberg Cup.

"We were disappointed with the loss to Bullets. We lost the game in the first 20 minutes because we had little respect for them and their aggressiveness. We won't do the same against Blue Eagles come Saturday.

"Against Blue Eagles, it will be a new game and we have to bounce back. I think we can win every game. I think we need to win because our aim is to defend this Cup which is already at Lali-Lubani," he said.

Blue Eagles, on the other hand, are just hoping for a win to revenge what the Nomads did to them in the League game in Balaka where the Nomads won 1-0.

Speaking ahead of the Nomads clash, Blue Eagles Coach, Audrey Makonyola admits he is wary of a wounded Nomad side who are fresh from their defeat to rivals Bullets.

"Wanderers are still licking their wounds after their defeat to Bullets on Sunday and because of that this will be a complex game," said Makonyola.

He said they need to be cautious of the dangerous Wanderers who may attack them because losing at home is not an option to them.

"The players have rested and ready to grind out a victory. With appropriate techniques and 120 percent accountability, we can beat Wanderers," he said.

Carlsberg Cup Quarter Finals Fixtures

Saturday, 12th August, 2017

-Blue Eagles vs Be Forward Wanderers @ Civo Stadium

-Moyale Barracks vs Michiru Madrid @ Mzuzu Stadium

Sunday, 13th August 2017

Kasungu Police vs Red Lions@ Civo Stadium

Cobbe Barracks vs Nyasa Big Bullets @ Balaka Stadium.