11 August 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Appoints 21 Federal Permanent Secretaries

By Olawale Ajimotokan

Abuja — The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, has approved the immediate appointment of 21 new permanent secretaries in the Federal Civil Service.

The appointments were announced in a statement issued by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita (HoS).

The statement, signed by Imrana Haruna, the Director, Communications, on behalf of the HoS, said the portfolios of the new permanent officers would be announced in due course.

The new senior civil servants were drawn from the list of 300 candidates from ministries, departments and agencies (MDA), who vied for the written examinations meant to fill 20 vacant positions of federal permanent secretaries.

Majority of the candidates failed to scale through the three stages of the examination. They were grilled inside one week on Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Public Policy/ Public Service and Assessment Test and Oral.

The successful federal permanent secretaries and their states of origin are as follows: Folayan Ayodele Olaniyi (Ekiti State); Osuji Ndubuisi Marcellinus (Imo); Mu'azu Abdulkadir (Kaduna); Sulaiman Mustapha Lawal (Kano); Abdullahi Abdulazeez Mashi (Katsina State); Adebiyi Bolaji Adekunle; (Lagos); Ibrahim Musa Wen; (Nasarawa State); Odewale Samson Olajide (Ogun) and Adesola Olusade (Ondo State).

Others are Ehuria Georgina Ekeoma (Abia State); Akpan Edet Sunday (Akwa Ibom); Anagbogu Ifeoma Nkiruka (Anambra); Walson-Jack Diirau Didi Esther (Bayelsa); Gekpe Grace Isu (Cross River); Aliboh Leon Lawrence (Delta) and Uwaifo Osarenoma Clement (Edo).

The list is complete by: Adekunle Olusegun Adeyemi; (Oyo state); Nabasu Bitrus Bako (Plateau); Ekaro Comfort Chukwumuebobo (Rivers); Umar Mohammed Bello, (Sokoto State) and Aduda Gabriel Tanimu from FCT.

