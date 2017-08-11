South Africa/Zimbabwe: Sundowns Seeks Permanent Residence Status for Malajila

South African premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns have renewed their faith in Zimbabwe Warriors striker, Cuthbert Malajila, after submitting a permanent residence application on his behalf ahead of the 2017/18 football season.

Malajila had been loaned to fellow Absa premiership side and 2016 champions Bidvest Wits.

South African media reports say Sundowns have shown their keenness to continue enjoying the productive forward's services through seeking a permanent residence permit for the Zimbabwean.

Malajila has completed five years plying his trade in South Africa's top-flight football league and is eligible for an upgrade in terms of his residence status in one of Africa's richest countries.

The former Dynamos player will however, remain a holder of a Zimbabwean citizenship and is still eligible for future call up for national duty by his home country.

The move to secure permanent residence status for Malajila by the Brazilians can be viewed as part of the club's attempts to accommodate as many of its foreign imports as possible to maintain depth in their squad.

South African laws limit teams to a certain foreign quota, something that would have pressured the CAF champions to offload some of its imports.

Malajila joins his Zimbabwean compatriot Khama Billiat who is part of a handful non-South Africans playing as non-foreigners after acquiring permanent residence.