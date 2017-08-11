11 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Civil Servants Directed to Resume Work Immediately

By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — All public servants were directed to resume work by Friday following Tuesday's elections.

In a letter dated August 10, 2017 addressed to all Principal Secretaries, Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua ordered the PSs in different government ministries to ensure the directive was fully implemented.

The letter instructed the Principal Secretaries to submit names of all public servants who failed to report back to work by Friday.

"Following the successful and peaceful conduct of the General Elections on 8 August 2017, all public servants are now required to report back to their work stations with immediate effect," the letter read in part.

Last week, Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi declared August 8 a public holiday, but most offices remained deserted by Thursday as the public awaited the outcome of the presidential election.

In the notice published in the Kenya Gazette, Matiangi emphasised that only the election date had been declared a public holiday and civil servants were expected to resume back to work on August 9.

There was an indication that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was likely to announce the outcome earliest Friday evening.

According to Chairman Wafula Chebukati, they were expecting to conclude tallying the results from the 290 constituencies by midday, after which they will be validated to determine who between Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta got the 50 per cent plus one thresh-hold.

