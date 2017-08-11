11 August 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: UR Admits Over 11,000 Students

By Frederic Byumvuhore

A total of 11,027 undergraduate students have been shortlisted on the provisional list of students admitted at the University of Rwanda (UR) for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Up to 721 failed to get admission while 681 had incomplete data.

The provisional list was released by the university on Wednesday. Those with incomplete data will be given until August 18 to get all the requirements. The final list will be released on August 21.

According to Florence Kaneza, the coordinator of the application, selection and admission process at UR, the number of applicants went down this year, from 20,000 last year to 13,000.

However, she added that this year the university admitted a large percentage, 87 per cent (of applications) from 71 per cent last year.

She revealed that the varsity had capacity to receive about 12,000 students. Registration will start on August 28.

Candidates for the College of Business, Law, Arts and Social Sciences (CBLASS) will get their acceptance letters from Gikondo, College of Agriculture, Environment and Veterinary Medicine (CAVM) in Busogo, College of Education and Library Sciences in Remera and Rukara, College of Medicine and Health Sciences (CMHS) in Nyarugenge and Huye, while those for College of Science and Technology (CST) will get theirs in Nyarugenge.

