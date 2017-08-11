11 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kimani Back as Kenya 7s Conditioning Coach

Nairobi — Geoffrey Kimani has been re-appointed Kenya Sevens Strength and Conditioning Coach for a third stint.

Kimani's two spells were from 2008-2011 and 2015/16 alongside previous Head Coach Benjamin Ayimba and will now link up with Head Coach Innocent Simiyu.

Meanwhile, Will Webster has also been appointed as assistant coach. He was part of the Shujaa setup during the 2016/17 season, serving as a Performance Anaylst.

Shujaa are set to start their preparations for their upcoming 2017/18 campaigns which include the Safari Sevens, the HSBC Sevens World Series, the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia and the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, USA.

