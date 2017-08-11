Kenya: Kawangware Youths Gang Up 'To Protect Peace'

Nairobi — Youths in Kawangware's informal sector have ganged up 'to guard peace' after days of demonstrations and heightened anxiety.

The areas where there have been protests are along Macharia Road specifically stage Warrior, Congo and area 56.

On Friday morning, tens of youthss took to the streets of the populous slum calling for peace, shortly after another group had burnt tyres on the road.

"We don't need outsiders coming here to bring chaos, " they would be heard saying.

The youths joined police officers who have been strategically deployed in the area to ensure law and order prevails.

"We want our lives back to normal. We don't want anymore violence, " phillip Matara, a boda boda rider told Capital FM News.

"We are peaceful but some youths have been coming from other areas to cause chaos. We have joined the police to disperse them. "

Another added that," We should not be fighting over leaders who even don't know us. They are friends. "

Officers from the dreaded General Service Unit have been deployed in the area while others were seen patrolling the slums.

Kawangware and Mathare have experienced protests that have led to the deaths of three youngsters.

On Thursday, two youths sustained gunshots wounds in Kawangware after a confrontation with the police.

Though tension remains high over the presidential election outcome, majority of slums dwellers want peace.

Others who spoke to Capital FM News however insisted that the outcome of the election should reflect the will of the people.

The area largely supports NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is still leading according to results displayed on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission portal.

Odinga initially dismissed the outcome and later, NASA principal Musalia Mudavadi while citing a 'mole' in the IEBC said he was the one who was leading.