South Africa: Lions Confirm Currie Cup Management Team

The Lions Rugby Company have announced the Golden Lions management team that will oversee the franchise for the Currie Cup .

It has been finalised to ensure sustainability within the Lions Rugby franchise.

The Lions' management team is:

Head coach: Swys de Bruin

Attack coach: JP Ferreira

Defence coach: Joey Mongalo

Forward coach: Victor Matfield

Conditioning coach: Ivan van Rooyen

Team physician: Dr Rob Collins

Physiotherapist: Preven Appalsamy

Biokineticist: Jannie Klingbiel

Massage therapist: Ram Mpila and Carol Dickson

Team manager: Mustapha Boomgaard

Assistant team manager: Johane Singwane

The appointment of Joey Mongalo was particularly pleasing to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO of the Lions Rugby Company.

"Whilst we are very proud to be able to promote our junior staff giving them opportunity to grow I welcome another Springbok into the Lions family," he said.

Mongalo coached the Lions Under-19 side to provincial champions in 2016, his first year as head coach for the Junior side and was assistant coach for the Junior World Cup in 2015.

Matfield joins Swart on a consultancy basis to ensure added emphasis on lineouts and scrummaging respectively.

Lions Rugby has opted to utilise Matfield to add value and leadership within the Lions Team drawing from his vast experience from both South African and International Rugby.

Over the course of his career, Matfield has won the Currie Cup final three times (2002, 2004 & 2009), the Super 14 title in 2007, 2009 and 2010, the Tri-Nations in 2004 and 2009 and the Rugby World Cup in 2007 emphasising his value to the union.

"I love the culture of the Lions and felt that I wanted to be a part of it. I also played under Swys (de Bruin) while at Griquas and became a Springbok under his tutorship," Matfield explained.

The history and passion displayed by Swys and Victor with the sustainability of the coaching staff allows the team dynamics to grow from strength to strength.

Source: Sport24