Kenya: IEBC Close to Ending Vote Tallying After Kenya Polls

Nairobi — There are only 17 forms 34B yet to reach the National Tallying Centre from all 290 constituencies as the process of collating presidential results nears the end.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati told a news conference that they were working expeditiously to have the remaining forms submitted for aggregation.

"So far we've received 273 forms 34Bs and we're still expecting 17. The forms we're expecting are from Nyali, Mvita, Lagdera, Wajir East, Mandera West, North Imenti, Mwingi North, Kitui East, Ndaragwa, Mathira, Turkana North, Kimilili, Kasipul, Ndhiwa, North Mugirango and Embakasi West," Chebukati said in his 10th media briefing since the election ended.

He said the Commission was keen on ensuring accurate summing of the election results even as he invited chief agents for a consultative meeting ahead of the declaration of formal results.

"We call upon Kenyans and all stakeholders to be patient with this exercise. We want to ensure that results are accurately collated and this may take a little bit of time. In the meantime, the Commission will retreat and consult with chief agents of political parties. We want to cooperate and finish this matter as soon as possible," he said.

The Commission said the eight presidential candidates were welcomed to the Bomas of Kenya where the National Tallying Centre is housed, even as advance security teams arrived at the venue.

By midday Friday, President Kenyatta was leading with 8,170,016 votes, NASA candidate Raila Odinga trailing 10 percentage points behind with 6,757,078 votes.

Top government officials including Deputy President William Ruto, Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Treasury's Henry Rotich and Foreign Affairs' Amina Mohammed arrived at Bomas of Kenya even as the venue received yet another security boost with the arrival of the president's advance team.

Diplomats observing the tallying process at Bomas called for calm to allow the IEBC complete the process of summing results received from across the country and issue a final announcement on who won the election.