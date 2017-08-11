Mwanza — Police in Mwanza have arrested a 34 year old man for allegedly defiling a 10 year old girl (name withheld).

Mwanza Police Station Public Relations Officer, Edwin Kaunda said Times Domingo on December 16 last year defiled the little girl at Tipatuleni Village in the district.

Kaunda said Domingo thereafter gave the under-aged girl a K50 note to conceal what had happened to her.

"But the following day, the girl's mother was surprised to see her daughter failing to walk properly.

Upon interrogating her, she explained that she had been defiled by the suspect," Kaunda said.

Kaunda added that the girls' mother reported the matter to Thambani Police Unit and the victim was referred to Thambani Health Centre where medical examination results revealed the girl had been defiled.

The police publicist also said Domingo fled to Mozambique upon hearing that the matter had been reported to police.

He said Domingo appeared in Tipatuleni Village on August 03, this year and police, therefore, arrested him on August 05, 2017 after receiving a tip-off from community members.

Domingo who hails from Mpeni Village in the area of Sub Traditional Authority Govati in Mwanza is expected to appear before the court soon to answer the charge of defilement, according to Kaunda.