11 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Red Lions Eyeing Carlsberg Cup Final

By Rahim Kamwana

As the Carlsberg Cup reaches quarter finals stage, the Zomba based Malawi Defense Force(MDF) team Red Lions, will be taking on lower division side from the Chipiku stores Central Region Football Association league, Kasungu Police, on Sunday at the Civo Stadium.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency on Thursday, Red Lions Assistant Coach Prichard Mwanza said everything is in control in their camp.

"It is a tough game because we are meeting a side that we do not know how they play but we will try as much as possible to have good results at the end of 90 minutes. It is our vision to reach the cup final that is what we are eyeing as a team," said Mwansa.

Red Lions is meeting Kasungu Police after sending out Lilongwe giants Silver Strikers with a lone goal scored by Kumbukani Mwambene, a game which was played on 26 July. Kasungu Police is coming from victory over MDF Marine a game which ended on post match penalties winning by 4 goals to 3.

"We have the best squad as always. Our Lions are ready for the game. The morale is very high in the camp ready for this encounter. Players have also promised us good result and with the help of God, it will be possible," said Mwanza.

In other games, Blue Eagles will take on Be forward Wanderers at the Civo Stadium, Moyale Barracks will have a date against a masters security premier division side Michiru Madrid at Mzuzu stadium.

On Sunday, Nyasa Big Bullets takes on COBBE Barracks in a game described as David vs. Goliath at Balaka Stadium and Kasungu Police to play against Red Lions.

