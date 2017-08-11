Keetmanshoop — The Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) introduced its newly-launched mobile data application (app) to the various councillors and administrators in the //Kharas Region this week.

NSA is on a countrywide tour to ensure that people from the regions understand and are able to use the app for any statistical purposes without any hassles.

NSA spokesperson Nelson Ashipala indicated the response from //Kharas Region has been positive, saying leaders and administrators alike are impressed with the app and have applauded the NSA for bringing information to people's fingertips.

"It is a positive response - the councillors are very happy and they have indicated that the app will make their work in terms of planning very easy, as they have easier access to the information now," he said.

He said the importance of the app cannot be overemphasised, as it brings all relevant national information and statistics into the comfort of people's pockets through their mobile phones, information which he said is not only important to administrators but also to ordinary Namibians, so that they are informed on the state of things in the country.

Ashipala further said NSA decided to consult and present the app to all constituency councillors with the belief that this is the easiest way for the information to reach all people at grass-roots level, and he is hopeful that the information will trickle down to all people in the far rural areas through the councillor's offices.

"The councillors are the ones who are involved with the people on a daily basis, so we are of the assumption that once we inform the councillors they will be able to share this important information with people on the ground," he said.

//Kharas Regional Council public relations officer Johanna Ileka was impressed with the app, saying it is commendable for NSA to have come up with an app that will make it easier to access statistics.

She said the council was in the past faced with challenges to access important information and disseminate it to various council offices, but this will now be a thing of the past.

"It is commendable - we faced challenges providing statistics to our offices and the people, but they do not have to worry about coming to Keetmanshoop to have access to this information as they will now have it on their fingertips," she said.

The app makes it easier to access NSA statistics and other information and can easily be downloaded onto smart mobile devices through the internet.