Kenya/South Africa: Cape Town FC Signs Shirt Deal With Sportpesa

Nairobi — South African top flight side Cape Town City FC have signed a four-year-deal with betting firm SportPesa as their official shirt sponsor for the 2017/18 season.

Director of SportPesa in South Africa Nick Ferguson and Cape Town City FC owner as well as Chairman; John Comitis signed the landmark contract in the South African capital as the bookmakers stamped their presence in Africa's most lucrative football league.

"We welcome our first football partners in South Africa, Cape Town City FC to our global portfolio. Our pioneering partnership is a big statement by SportPesa to showcase our commitment to football development in this country.

"We are more than happy to work with Cape Town City FC, a club that stands for our values and we look forward to a period of greater success inspired by the start of our journey together," Ferguson remarked during the signing ceremony.

The SportPesa logo will now appear on the front of the official CT City FC shirts as the team formerly known as Mpumalanga Black Aces until last year joins the expanding list of top football teams in the firm's partnership portfolio.

The agreement covers the senior, development and youth sides of CT City FC who will play in the 2018 CAF Confederations Cup after finishing behind champions Bidvest Wits and Mamelodi Sundowns.

CT City FC uses its roots in Nyanga, the City Centre, and the Cape Flats to unite all people of the administrative capital of South Africa under one team.

The club was founded by Comitis; the former owner of Cape Town Spurs and founder of Ajax Cape Town in 2016 in the rebirth of the famous Cape Town City FC who was one of the most prominent clubs in South Africa in the 60s and 70s.