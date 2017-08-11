11 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: St John of God to Introduce Child Rights Clubs in Schools

By Kennedy Nyirongo

Mzuzu — St John of God's Umoza Program says it will facilitate establishment of Child Rights Clubs in primary and secondary schools to enable learners fully understand their rights.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana) Umoza Program Coordinator, Charles Banda said the clubs are necessary in schools because it is where most children get victimised.

"Despite many organisations advocating for children's rights, there are still many cases of child abuse. This is why we want children to fully understand their rights and be in a position to report to authorities once their rights have been violated," Banda said.

He explained that learners would be provided with all the necessary information concerning child rights.

"About 63 school coordinators from both primary and secondary schools have already been drilled on child rights to enable them impart the same knowledge to the learners," Banda said.

The St. John of God is going to work with its partners, namely, Plan Malawi and Save the Children in implementing the program that will be piloted in Mzuzu City schools before extending to the entire northern region.

