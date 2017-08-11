11 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Young Actress Wins Trophies in USA

Tagged:

Related Topics

Windhoek — The International Talent Showcase Convention (ITS) in Miami, USA, has judged a young Namibian actress of the Committed Artists of Namibia (CAN) theatre group as Best Actress.

Zenlia Philander (20) won two trophies during a very competitive six-day event held at the Boca Raton Lodge outside Miami.

Philander won the Best Overall and Teen as well as Adults Best Female Actor awards.

Participants from eight countries around the world, including the USA, South Africa, Nigeria, Canada, Jamaica, Namibia, the Bahamas and Haiti took part in the six-day event, which they have staged for the past nine years.

Many top American art industry agents, managers, film and theatre casting directors attended the event as judges and talent scouts.

Philander, a junior CAN-actress, also successfully auditioned for a scholarship at the New York Film School with an excerpt from the play, 'The Porridge Queen'.

She featured in the play last month during CAN's regional educational tour in the country.

The actress received five film, model and theatre call-backs for her to consider for next year.

Zenlia first acted in the Athol Fugard play, 'Valley Song', for CAN when she was 15-years-old.

She is currently studying for a 4-year BA degree in Theatre Performing Arts at the Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, Canada.

Her mother, actress Felicity Celento, who accompanied Zenlia as a chaperone on the trip, says it was money well spent as an investment in her daughter to widen her creative horizons on all international creative levels.

To aid Zenlia's studies abroad, CAN will also stage a theatre performance at the Franco-Namibia Cultural Centre (FNCC) on September 2.

The Porridge Queen will also go on tour to eight other regions in the country in September. Financial support from FNB Holdings has made this second leg of the tour from September 11 to 15 possible.

Namibia

'Trump's Advisor Keen to Invest'

U.S. President Donald Trump's Advisor on North Africa and the Sahel region, Christopher 'Chris' Cox, visited President… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.