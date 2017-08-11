11 August 2017

Liberia: New Eye Sight Center in Paynesville

A new center for eyes testing has formally opened in 72nd community, Paynesville City, suburb of Monrovia, bringing to three, the number of eye centers here. New Eye Sight Center was opened recently during a ceremony held in Paynesville City.

Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Robert Fohn Dolo, who officially declared the facility opened, says the center in collaboration with the Greater Lions Club of Monrovia has started an outreach program in several counties, including Grand Bassa, Rivercess, Margibi and Nimba, respectively, to cater to people suffering from eye problems.

Mr. Dolo notes that the number of eye patients in Liberia has increased across the country more than during the 70s and 80s, adding that most eye problems are caused by victims' inability to seek early consultation and treatment.

He lauds President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf for her interest in the institution and concern shown for visually-impaired people. Meanwhile, the Optometrist at the Center, Dr. Catherine Gaisie, who also spoke at the occasion, warns people suffering eye-related problem to avoid using glasses not prescribed by eye doctors, saying that it creates serious problem for users.

Dr. Gaisie explains that as people get older, they experience many eye diseases, which attack bodily parts, including cataract and glaucoma, which in some insistences, result from hypertension.

For their part, the Cataract Surgeons at the New Eye Center, Ms. Jetty Zegbeh and Madam Youngor Zayzay, say that the natural eye enables patients to see clearly and from distance unlike artificial or prosthesis eye.

They explain that people experiencing severe pain in the eye risk going blind, adding that it is advisable for such patients to undergo eye surgery to avoid painful blind eye.

According to them, prosthesis or false eye cannot make one suffering from eye problem to see.

