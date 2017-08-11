Liberia: SUNCSAL End Nutritional Data Workshop

Scaling Up Nutrition Civil Society Alliance of Liberia or SUNCSAL, a local civil society group involved in advocacy and collection of data on nutrition along with other nutritional stakeholders and institutions has conducted an intensive workshop intended for active mapping of nutrition and related health areas in Liberia.

The workshop brought together more than 35 Civil Society Organizations both local and international, stakeholders in the food and nutrition, and health sectors, relevant ministries, agencies and institutions on August 8, 2017, to discuss collective effort to improve nutrition and identify potential gaps.

Giving an overview of the workshop, Secretary-General Augustine Musah, says the Scaling Up Nutrition Movement is a global initiative that unites people, carries out advocacies, communications and awareness to its member states.

Referencing the Liberia National Nutrition and Mortality Survey 2016 report, which ranks Global Acute Malnutrition (GAM) at 3.9 percent, Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) at 1.3 percent; Moderate Acute Malnutrition (MAM) at 2.6 percent and Chronic at 32.1 percent, he says with the potential and ownership in an enabling environment, Scaling Up Nutrition together with partners can interact, share progress, learn and be inspired to achieve more.

Mr. Musah further explains the 2014 Global Nutrition for Growth, its effectiveness and how it can be aligned with nutritional policies globally. For his part, the Chairman of SUNCSAL Mr. Dismas Cupson, says the meeting was purposely called to discuss issues that will contribute towards the improvement of existing development plans, adding that policies of the various sectors are intended to mainstream, improve and contribute SUN in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Mr. Cupson says by mapping civil society organizations engaged in nutrition and other related health activities in Liberia, it highlights his organization's commitment to the Global Nutrition for Growth compact across national sectoral policies, strategies and programs that relate to the overall 2030 Liberia Agenda for Transformation (AfT).