11 August 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Impeachment Can't Stop Elections

Tagged:

Related Topics

Veteran Liberian lawyer Sen. H. Varney G. Sherman says to the best of his knowledge, impeaching three justices from the Supreme Court Bench cannot stop elections here on grounds that a most senior circuit court judge plus the remaining two justices can form a quorum and decide elections cases.

"...[And] I have had such case that three of the justices are compromised and they cannot sit on it. Then the most senior judge from the circuit court in terms of tenure joins the two Supreme Court justices to form a quorum of three," Sen. Sherman told a joint interview conducted Wednesday, 9 August at his office on Capitol Hill.

Associate Justices Kabineh M. Ja'neh, Phillip A.Z. Banks, III, and Jamesetta Howard - Wolokollie are being pursued by some lawmakers with an impeachment proceeding that is being worked out at the House of Representatives following the Supreme Court's decision in July on the controversial Code of Conduct.

Sen. Sherman differs with suggestions that getting them impeached at this time of the elections may have some very critical impact against the electoral process. The impeachment proceedings are being worked out following protests by Sen. Dan Marais, Sen. Dr. Peter Coleman, Sen. James Tornola, Sen. Numene Bartekwa and Rep. George Mulbah against the Supreme Court decision last month that received mix public reaction.

The Grand Cape Mount County Senator says he doesn't see how this impeachment proceeding affects elections, arguing that when ordinarily you have a case before the Supreme Court and three of the justices are compromised, the most senior circuit judges plus two justices can form a quorum.

He contends that there is a precedent already that an election case can be decided by two justices plus a senior judge from the circuit court. "Now I remember the last time I had a case before the Supreme Court where something like that happened was when I challenged a member of the Unity Party who wanted to be a member of the House of Representatives," he notes.

When the case was taken to the Supreme Court, Sen. Sherman says three of the justices were compromised, and therefore the remaining two justices plus one senior circuit court judge came together and decided that election case.

"So I don't think there's any, so it is that precedent that an election case can be decided by two justices plus a senior judge from the circuit court, when three of the justices are compromised. I use that as precedent," he concludes.

Liberia

President Sirleaf Concern Over Impeachment Proceedings

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has expressed serious concern over recent attempts by some members of the House of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.