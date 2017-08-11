Liberia: Weah Unfit for Presidency

The standard bearer of the Liberian People's Party or LPP, Dr. H. Boima Fahnbulleh, says Coalition for Democratic Change standard bearer, Senator George Manneh Weah is only a footballer, not a presidential material.

He says that the former "world best footballer" lacks technical knowhow of governance, particularly serving in the nation's highest seat, arguing that Weah has not been tested politically in serving at the highest level of public leadership.

In 2005, Weah publicly confessed to Liberians that he was not a high school graduate during the election against Madam Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, which he lost in the runoff.The humiliation subsequently led his return to the United States of America, where he reportedly completed secondary education and went on to college, earning a Bachelor of Arts and Master's Degrees in Business Administration before coming home to contest for senatorial post, which he won in 2014.

Speaking to this paper Thursday, 10 August in Monrovia, Dr. Fahnbulleh explains that the presidency of a country is neither a child's play nor a try and error terrain. He adds that instead, it is for people, who have prepared themselves over the years, who have gone through the fire of standing for change, battling for the people even with death looking straight in their eyes, something, which he notes, the CDC flag bearer has not experienced in his life's time.

He further argues that governance is not about popularity contest, but requires gallant people, who can stand the test of time, make case on behalf of the country in the Diasporas, at international fora and create a place for conventional assistance rather than someone, who kicks ball around.

According to him, Liberia is the only country in the global village that elects people only on the basis of popularity instead of credential brought on the table. "Look around you, Guinea, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, they vote on the basis of experience, who can deliver, and not popularity. Liberia is the only country that can vote because that person is popular, and is the problem here. When you elect someone because of popularity, don't cry when they don't produce anything," he cautions the electorate here.

Commenting on the Congo/native politics, Dr. Fahnbulleh says those preaching such politics are people, who are bankrupt, backward, bigotry and detrimental to where the country should be. He reminded that the country has suffered so long from marginalization by some group of people and wars at all levels.

Dr. Fahnbulleh served as Minister of Education and Foreign Affairs respectively during the regime of slain President Samuel Kanyon Doe in the 80s before departing the country for exile.

He returned and participated in the 1997 special election organized by ECOWAS, which ex-rebel leader Charles Taylor won overwhelmingly, receiving over 75 percent of the total votes cast. Until his recent return to active politics, he served as President Sirleaf's national Security Advisor.