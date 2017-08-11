11 August 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Consolidate the Peace

Rights and Rice Foundation (RRF) has concluded a two-day multi stakeholders' dialogue on peaceful elections in Liberia. The forum was held at the auditorium of YMCA on Broad Street under the theme "Making the Ganta and Farmington Accords a Reality in Liberia" from 9 to 10 August.

The forum brought together high policy level actors from political parties here, civil society actors, and development and international partners for the 2017 elections. The forum aims to engage national stakeholders on ensuring peaceful, free, fair and transparent presidential and representatives elections, comes 10 October.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. T. Debey Sayndee of the Kofi Annan Institute for Conflict Transformation emphasizes on keeping the peace to ensure a peaceful 2017 elections in Liberia that will contribute to sustaining the nation's emerging democracy and consolidating the peace.

Other speakers at the forum include Mr. Eddie Jarwolo, member of the National Youth for Elections (NAYMOTE), Senator Comany B. Wesseh, Senate Committee Member on Peace and Security as well as representatives of the Liberia National Police, the EU, ECOWAS, US Embassy, among others.

RRF Project Associate Mr. Flomo V. Golanyon Sr. says his organization's work is basically in social justice, political and economic governance, community empowerment, peace building, and conflict resolution.

According to him, the dialogue is about identifying conflict and how to prevent it. He says all accredited political parties were invited to the forum, but expresses surprise that only 13 attended the forum.

"Those that attended the forum conducted themselves orderly, meaning there's going to be peaceful elections comes October 10," he adds. He expresses hope that peaceful elections are held here. RRF is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that has been working here for the past 10 years, been sponsored by Trust Africa. --By Samuel P. Kamara;

