Liberia: Ministry of Health Signs International Health Partnership Country Compact

Monrovia — The Liberian Government through the Ministry of Health has Thursday signed the International Health Partnership Country Compact.

A Health Ministry's statement said the compact is an important instrument that will provide for aid effectiveness.

The IHP Plus Compact will also enable the ministry of health and development partners work together in a more coordinating manner.

During the official signing at the just ended three-day National Health Financing Conference, Health Minister Dr. Bernice Dahn said the compact will allow for an alignment of the country's health programs with that of development partners.

Minister Dahn said the signing which demonstrates government's commitment to transparency and accountability marks a significant milestone to the health sector.

Other development partners including the World Bank and the World Health Organization affixed their signatures to the document.

The conference convened by the ministry brought together stakeholders to dialogue on how to design and implement a health Financing reform that will enable the country achieve the Universal Health Coverage.

The three-day discussions proved successful with a strong committee by stakeholders to advance the government's health financing reform agenda.

There has been incremental progress in rebuilding the country's health sector which inherited a US$7 milion budget in 2006 with no health policy and plan as well.