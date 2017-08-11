11 August 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: Ministry of Health Signs International Health Partnership Country Compact

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia — The Liberian Government through the Ministry of Health has Thursday signed the International Health Partnership Country Compact.

A Health Ministry's statement said the compact is an important instrument that will provide for aid effectiveness.

The IHP Plus Compact will also enable the ministry of health and development partners work together in a more coordinating manner.

During the official signing at the just ended three-day National Health Financing Conference, Health Minister Dr. Bernice Dahn said the compact will allow for an alignment of the country's health programs with that of development partners.

Minister Dahn said the signing which demonstrates government's commitment to transparency and accountability marks a significant milestone to the health sector.

Other development partners including the World Bank and the World Health Organization affixed their signatures to the document.

The conference convened by the ministry brought together stakeholders to dialogue on how to design and implement a health Financing reform that will enable the country achieve the Universal Health Coverage.

The three-day discussions proved successful with a strong committee by stakeholders to advance the government's health financing reform agenda.

There has been incremental progress in rebuilding the country's health sector which inherited a US$7 milion budget in 2006 with no health policy and plan as well.

Liberia

President Sirleaf Concern Over Impeachment Proceedings

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has expressed serious concern over recent attempts by some members of the House of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.