Liberia: Snowe Cleared

In its hearing of appeal filed by Montserrado County District 6 Representative Edwin M. Snowe, the Board of Commissioners of the National Elections Commission (NEC) has overturned earlier ruling which bars the lawmaker from contesting the upcoming election on grounds that he could not establish domicile.

As per definition, domicile is a person's fixed, permanent, and principal home for legal purposes, such as elections or family connections.

Following a review of complaints from both parties and ruling of the hearing officer held yesterday, the Commission through its Co-chairman Sarah Toe said there is no law in the 1986 constitution of Liberia that was violated by Representative Snowe; therefore he is eligible to contest.

NEC through its hearing officer Cllr. Muanah S. Ville had announced that Rep. Edwin Melvin Snowe could not establish domicile as required by Elections laws to contest in the ensuing elections for Sinje District #1 in Bomi County.

The decision followed Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson's complaint on July 21 that Rep. Snowe was crisscrossing to another county even though he was a sitting representative for Montserrado County District #6.

Commissioner Ville, in his ruling, said it was discovered that Rep. Edwin Melvin Snowe is the sitting representative of Montserrado District #6 and currently holds an unexpired certificate of the NEC dated back in 2011 and therefore could not be allowed to contest for another district.

Cllr. Ville noted that it is not possible for Snowe to have domicile in two different districts at the same time, most especially so when he is still a sitting lawmaker. He said because Rep. Snowe still holds a valid NEC certificate as of 2011 for Mont. District #6 but has willfully chosen to run for the same post in another district of another county, he could not be granted the privilege to contest in Bomi County.

Meanwhile, Bomi County Senator Sando Johnson objected to the Commission ruling and filed an appeal at the Supreme Court of Liberia.