South Africa: The Tinkering Has Started Against Media Freedom in Post-Apartheid SA

opinion

When it comes to media freedom - which is everyone's freedom, we should never again have to use the fig leaf of "I didn't know". BY JOE THLOLOE, who addressed the recent event, The Gathering - Media Edition.

Op-Ed: The tinkering has started against media freedom in post-apartheid SA

When it comes to media freedom - which is everyone's freedom, we should never again have to use the fig leaf of "I didn't know". BY JOE THLOLOE, who addressed the recent event, The Gathering - Media Edition.

Allow me to start with a personal story that illustrates our current dilemma:

In 1977, I was a guest of the State, detained in Pietermaritzburg under Section 6 of the Terrorism Act. My father was allowed to send me R10 a month, which I had to personally sign for at the Post Office. The Security Police would interrupt their torture sessions at the Alexandra Street Police Station and escort me to collect the money.

I remember one particular trip vividly. As the police were driving, they taunted me: "Look at these people in the street and show us one oppressed black person. Look at those two... they are laughing and enjoying themselves. Can...