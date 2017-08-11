11 August 2017

South Africa: Police in Urgent Bid to Stop Strike Intimidation

Photo: South African Police Service
The South African Police Service (SAPS) will today bring an urgent court application to the Labour Court against the South African Police Union (SAPU) to prevent unlawful conduct by 10111 employees picketing outside the Midrand call centre.

Since Friday last week, SAPU-affiliated 10111 employees, who are striking at the Midrand call centre, have been sporadically intimidating and threatening non-striking employees.

On Thursday, some striking workers hurled objects, damaging State vehicles.

"As the South African Police Service has an obligation to deliver optimal service to our communities, including an efficient emergency response capability, the Acting National Commissioner sanctioned that an urgent interdict be brought this morning," SAPS said in a statement.

In the meantime, Acting National Commissioner Lieutenant General Lesetja Mothiba has invited both SAPU and the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU) to a meeting this morning as an intervention from police management to break the 10111 strike impasse.

Contingency plans are still in place at all 10111 call centres, which continue to run efficiently, with the strike having a minimal effect on service delivery.

"Problems have only been experienced at the Midrand centre, Gauteng and we call upon SAPU affiliated employees to stop unlawful acts aimed at forcing others to join the strike," the police said.

