Liberia: Weah's CDC Struggles

The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) seems to be finding it hard to extinguish hovering claims of President Ellen Johnson support it is receiving to bolster its chances for the race to the Executive Mansion.

Wide ostentatious posters in streets corners and communities coupled with the advance of a small jet plane, the first of its kind for the party in any election, are pushing suspicions that the CDC is getting an outside support, with some pointing accusing fingers at President Sirleaf and her son, Robert.

However, Vice Standard- bearer, Jewel Howard Taylor, could not deny or confirm the claims but said such issue was not to her knowledge.

Madam Taylor, Senator of Bong County told journalists Tuesday that it is not to her knowledge that the Liberian leader is providing support to the CDC.

"On the issue of a conjecture that the President has thrown her weight behind the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), I'm unaware of such a decision. The President has not openly supported any one party, and I have no idea of what you are talking about. If that is true, maybe you people need to find that out from the President herself. I will not be the one to talk about rumors. As a key ranking member of the CDC, I have not heard it and this is my first time hearing this," the CDC vice standard bearer stressed.

Senator Taylor indicated she believes it is about time that President Sirleaf makes a clear decision as to whom she wants to support during these elections as President Sirleaf is a highly political animal who must not be taken for play.

The CDC vice standard bearer asserted that she thinks it would be fair that the President does not support any one political party, so as in her mind, create a fair play across the country during the electoral process.

"I believe Madam Sirleaf must now make a clear decision as to what she wants. Maybe it will be fair for her not to support anybody, so that there will be a fair play across the country; people will have a chance without that kind of influence to determine who they want to elect as their next leaders," Senator Taylor noted.

She disclosed that it is not on the agenda of the CDC to prosecute anyone including would be ex-President Sirleaf when elected as the next government in the impending October's polls.

Senator Taylor assured Liberians that upon being elected as the country's next ruling party, the CDC would ensure that it focuses on moving the country to another whole new level from where it will be left by the current government.

"I do not think, under George Weah's leadership that when we win these elections, we will be looking to prosecute any former President. This is not on our agenda; we want to talk about reconciling our people and moving the country forward. It is said in our tradition that he who walks forward and continues to look back, stumbles and stops," Senator Taylor added.

It has been rumored that President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is supporting the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in order to secure the protection of she and her family after her tenure shall have expired.

This is the second opposition political party the President is allegedly linked to supporting ahead of the October 10 elections. The first was the Liberty Party (LP) and now the CDC.