11 August 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Diplomatic Relations Between Ghana & Kenya Intact- - Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Minister for Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has expressed concern over the deportation, from Kenya, of Mr Peter Mac Manu who led the Democratic Union of Africa's Observer Mission to Kenya to observe the Elections in that country.

In a press statement issued in Accra, yesterday, Mr Abdul-Hamid indicated that the action by the Kenyan government would not mar the diplomatic relations Ghana shared with Kenya.

He said the people of Kenya had the preserve to determine who led them as president in the next five years and that the Ghanaian government had no interest in who came out as winner of the Kenyan presidential elections.

"We wish to make it clear that the Government of Ghana has no interest whatsoever in who emerges winner in Tuesday's polls," he emphasized.

According to the Release, he noted, however, that per the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, citizens of Ghana could participate in political activities within and outside Ghana at their own behest as free citizens of Ghana.

Mr. Abdul-Hamid, the Release said, expressed the hope that the elections in Kenya would be peaceful and that the Kenyan people would rally behind whoever emerged winner.

Source: MOI (Munira Karim)

Ghana

Ghana's Single Treasury Account Launched in Accra

Government has begun the implementation of several key policy initiatives aimed at promoting long-term economic growth… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.