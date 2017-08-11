Ghana: Diplomatic Relations Between Ghana & Kenya Intact- - Mustapha Abdul-Hamid

press release

The Minister for Information, Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has expressed concern over the deportation, from Kenya, of Mr Peter Mac Manu who led the Democratic Union of Africa's Observer Mission to Kenya to observe the Elections in that country.

In a press statement issued in Accra, yesterday, Mr Abdul-Hamid indicated that the action by the Kenyan government would not mar the diplomatic relations Ghana shared with Kenya.

He said the people of Kenya had the preserve to determine who led them as president in the next five years and that the Ghanaian government had no interest in who came out as winner of the Kenyan presidential elections.

"We wish to make it clear that the Government of Ghana has no interest whatsoever in who emerges winner in Tuesday's polls," he emphasized.

According to the Release, he noted, however, that per the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, citizens of Ghana could participate in political activities within and outside Ghana at their own behest as free citizens of Ghana.

Mr. Abdul-Hamid, the Release said, expressed the hope that the elections in Kenya would be peaceful and that the Kenyan people would rally behind whoever emerged winner.

Source: MOI (Munira Karim)