Kenya: Kibera Youths Protest Delay of Poll Results

Tension is slowly building up in Kibra constituency as residents wait for the final announcement of presidential results in the recently concluded General Election.

Minutes after 10am on Friday, the rowdy youths numbering somewhere between 30 and 50 started burning old tyres as they chanted "no Raila, no peace".

Kennedy Opiyo, one the youths, told the Nation.co.ke that they are just exercising their right of peaceful demonstration and were not hell bent on causing violence.

"We just want justice. We will maintain peace as we demonstrate," he said.

Another youth said that the delay by the IEBC in announcing the results was making people jittery.

"We are waiting for the results to be announced. It is taking too long and the wait has affected businesses in this area," he said.