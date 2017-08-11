11 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kibera Youths Protest Delay of Poll Results

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Collins Omulo

Tension is slowly building up in Kibra constituency as residents wait for the final announcement of presidential results in the recently concluded General Election.

Minutes after 10am on Friday, the rowdy youths numbering somewhere between 30 and 50 started burning old tyres as they chanted "no Raila, no peace".

Kennedy Opiyo, one the youths, told the Nation.co.ke that they are just exercising their right of peaceful demonstration and were not hell bent on causing violence.

"We just want justice. We will maintain peace as we demonstrate," he said.

Another youth said that the delay by the IEBC in announcing the results was making people jittery.

"We are waiting for the results to be announced. It is taking too long and the wait has affected businesses in this area," he said.

Kenya

Polls Agency Refuses to Declare Odinga President

The electoral commission has dismissed National Super Alliance leaders' demand that Raila Odinga be declared validly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.