11 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Geoffrey Kimani Returns in Kenya Sevens Set Up

By Brian Yonga

Geoffrey Kimani has been re-appointed Kenya Sevens Strength and Conditioning Coach for a third stint, a statement from Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) said on Friday.

Kimani's two previous spells were from 2008-2011 and 2015-16 alongside former head coach Benjamin Ayimba and he will now work under new tactician Innocent 'Namcos' Simiyu.

Kimani returns after one year to take the position left by Englishman Ian Gibbons who quit just after two months.

Shujaa are set to start their preparations for their upcoming 2017/18 campaign which include the Safari Sevens, the HSBC Sevens World Series, the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia and the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco, USA.

