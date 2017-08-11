South Africa: Cheetahs Change 4 for Griquas Clash

Cheetahs head coach, Rory Duncan , has named four changes to his starting XV to take on the Griquas in a Currie Cup clash in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

In the pack, Charles Marais will pack down at loosehead prop with Ox Nche dropping to the bench while Armandt Koster replaces Justin Basson at lock.

In the backs, Ryno Eksteen starts at flyhalf where he replaces the injured Niel Marais while JW Jonker moves into the outside centre berth in place of William Small-Smith.

Springbok Sevens player Chris Dry will be on the bench along with Springbok Sergeal Petersen.

The referee for this encounter is Quinton Immelman. He will be assisted by AJ Jacobs and Anevuyo Fakade with Marius Jonker as TMO.

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday.

Teams

Cheetahs

15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Rosco Speckman, 13 JW Jonker, 12 Ryno Benjamin, 11, Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Ryno Eksteen, 9 Shaun Venter, 8 Jasper Wiese, 7 Henco Venter 6 Neil Jordaan (captain), 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Armand Koster, 3 Aranos Coetzee, 2, Jacques du Toit, 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Ox Nche, 17 Joseph Dweba, 18 Rynier Bernado, 19 Chris Dry, 20 Zee Mkhabela 21 Sergeal Petersen 22 Malcolm Jaer

Griquas

TBA

Source: Sport24