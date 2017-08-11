South Africa: DP Ramaphosa - Marikana Visit Report Incorrect

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says reports indicating his intention to visit Marikana to attend events marking the anniversary of the shooting of striking miners are incorrect.

"Reports to the effect that Deputy President Ramaphosa has indicated his intention to visit Marikana on the anniversary are incorrect," his office said on Friday.

However, Deputy President Ramaphosa is committed to be part of the initiative proposed by struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

"The feelings and wishes of the Marikana community and the families of the victims are of paramount importance in this sensitive process," the Presidency said.

Wednesday will mark the 5th anniversary of the tragedy at Marikana.

On 16 August 2012, police gunned down 34 mineworkers, who were participating in a protracted strike at Lonmin Platinum Mine. They were demanding that their salaries be increased to R12 500.

The commemoration of the Marikana massacre will be held next week Wednesday on the "koppie" where the workers were killed.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President will this morning deliver the eulogy at the funeral of the late Judge George Maluleke.

Maluleke (76) passed away on Tuesday while on retirement from a distinguished legal career in which he was appointed a High Court Judge in 1993, following a period of acting as a judge at the Venda High Court.

The funeral service will take place at the Memorial Park Fourways, 1 Memorial Lane, Craigavon, Johannesburg, at 9am.