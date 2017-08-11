11 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Straeuli - We Need to Preserve Currie Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Golden Lions CEO and former Springbok coach Rudolf Straeuli says that if the Currie Cup is to remain a major tournament in South Africa, there can be no overlap with Super Rugby.

There are concerns over the current significance of the Currie Cup to South African rugby, especially with the news breaking that the Kings and Cheetahs will be taking part in the new-look PRO14 competition in Europe.

With there having been a significant overlap with Super Rugby this year, the Lions' Currie Cup charge has also been dented as a result of the union's players being on Super Rugby duty up until last weekend's final.

With Super Rugby returning to 15 teams from next year, Straeuli is hopeful that the Currie Cup will be a better product.

"The competition structure is important in South African rugby," he said.

"We've had a few meetings and we're trying to get it right, especially now with the PRO14 and an opportunity for two teams to go up north.

"We've got to make sure that our Super Rugby and our Currie Cup doesn't overlap. We need to make sure that we've got enough time and that Super Rugby finishes early, and then Incoming tours and then we have Currie Cup.

"It's not good for sponsors, it's not good for commercial and it's not good for the players."

New Golden Lions Swus de Bruin acknowledged that there were concerns over the current state of Currie Cup rugby, but he added that the Lions were taking the competition seriously this year.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

VP Mphoko Says Govt to Sell Excess Water to South Africa

Vice President Phelekeza Mphoko yesterday said Zimbabwe could soon supply South Africa's northern provinces with water… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.