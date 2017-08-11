South Africa: Straeuli - We Need to Preserve Currie Cup

Golden Lions CEO and former Springbok coach Rudolf Straeuli says that if the Currie Cup is to remain a major tournament in South Africa, there can be no overlap with Super Rugby.

There are concerns over the current significance of the Currie Cup to South African rugby, especially with the news breaking that the Kings and Cheetahs will be taking part in the new-look PRO14 competition in Europe.

With there having been a significant overlap with Super Rugby this year, the Lions' Currie Cup charge has also been dented as a result of the union's players being on Super Rugby duty up until last weekend's final.

With Super Rugby returning to 15 teams from next year, Straeuli is hopeful that the Currie Cup will be a better product.

"The competition structure is important in South African rugby," he said.

"We've had a few meetings and we're trying to get it right, especially now with the PRO14 and an opportunity for two teams to go up north.

"We've got to make sure that our Super Rugby and our Currie Cup doesn't overlap. We need to make sure that we've got enough time and that Super Rugby finishes early, and then Incoming tours and then we have Currie Cup.

"It's not good for sponsors, it's not good for commercial and it's not good for the players."

New Golden Lions Swus de Bruin acknowledged that there were concerns over the current state of Currie Cup rugby, but he added that the Lions were taking the competition seriously this year.

Source: Sport24