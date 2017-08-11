Cameroon: World's Indigenous Peoples Day - Govt Seeks Perfect Integration Measures

The day was commemorated yesterday August 9, 2017 with an exhibition on the know-how of the marginalised groups.

Cameroon joined the international community yesterday August 9, 2017 to commemorate the 23rd edition of the World's Indigenous Peoples Day (10th anniversary of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples) on the theme: "Promotion of intercommunity dialogue and education to citizenship: guarantee of fundamental rights to indigenous peoples." Activities to mark the day in Yaounde focused on exhibition of actions carried out by social actors and indigenous populations for the promotion and protection of their rights. Celebrations at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex centered on the Mbororos and Baka communities whose lifestyle, based on specific socio-cultural, religious and traditional realities, have often been subject to discrimination and marginalisation in recent times aggravating their vulnerability. Speaking on behalf of the Mbororo Social and Cultural Development Association, Fadimatou Dahirou, confirmed that they are truly marginalised. "Mbororo is the name of one of our animals, but that is how others have chosen to call us," Fadimatou Dahirou underlined. While noting that they are stigmatised and not greatly involved in many aspects of social and political activities in the country, Dahirou stressed that the government and other national and international organisations have taken measures to demystify the myth surrounding their lifestyle with goals to protect and promote their rights. The Country Director of WWF, Dr Hanson Njifort, said because his organisation mostly works on the conservation and preservation of nature, most at times they work with indigenous people such as the Baka in the East Region of the country. While working with the Bakas, WWF Director says they have contributed in promoting education and micro projects amongst the people as well as ensuring that their rights are respected. The Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irene Nguene used the event to thank partners working towards improving the living conditions of indigenous peoples and opened the 4th session of the intersectoral monitoring committee on programmes and projects involving vulnerable peoples (CISPAV). The meeting which ends today aims at establishing a coordination, monitoring and evaluation platform to ensure an effective and efficient intervention of vulnerable indigenous peoples in all walks of life.