9 August 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Cooperation - Two Diplomats at MINEE

By Amindeh Blaise Atabong

The Minister of Water Resources and Energy on Tuesday August 8, 2017, held two separate audiences with the High Commissioners of Canada and Nigeria to Cameroon

Minister Basile Atangana Kouna has held two separate audiences with the Heads of Diplomatic Mission of Canada and Nigeria to Cameroon, Tuesday August 8, 2017. The first diplomat to hold an in camera meeting with Minister Kouna was the Canadian High Commission to Cameroon, Rene Cremonese. After close to a 35-minute audience with the Minister of Water Resources and Energy, the Canadian diplomat, who has come to the end of his mission to Cameroon, told Cameroon Tribune that the meeting "was an opportunity for me to thank the Minister for his continued support." According to Cremonese, they went through a number of files of Canadian companies which are active in the energy sector in the country. Besides discussing with the Canadian diplomat, Atangana Kouna also held talks with the new Nigerian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Lawan Abba Gashagar. Discussions between the Cameroonian Government official and the Nigerian diplomat centered principally on the level of cooperation between both countries in the energy sector, we gathered. High Commissioner Lawan, who was accompanied by his attaché, later told Cameroon Tribune: "I expressed the satisfaction of our government and people particularly in the area of water resources, agriculture and energy. We discussed the level of corporation that exist between the two parties, particularly regarding the Lagdo dam as well as energy distribution and interconnectivity in the Far North of Cameroon to our Adamawa State. The level of corporation we achieved in those regions is very commendable. I assured the Honourable Minister that I am here to pursue the fact that the cooperation needs to be raised to a higher level. He assured me of his personal cooperation." Both diplomats who had talks with the Cameroonian Minister agreed to boost cooperation between their respective countries and Cameroon for mutual benefits.

