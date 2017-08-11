Namibia: Jarmann Loses WBA African Belt

ANTHONY Jarmann lost his WBA African super welterweight title on Tuesday night on a tenth round knock out against Hassan Mwakinyo of Tanzania.

The fight took place at the Grand Palm Hotel Casino and Convention Resort in Gaborone, Botswana and was promoted by Fox Sports in conjunction with Namibia's Kinda Promotions.

According to reports it was an action packed fight that had the fans on the edge of their seats.

Mwakinyo knocked Jarmann down early in the fight but the Namibian recovered and started to dominate with his long jab, while he also knocked Mwakinyo down twice in the sixth and eighth rounds.

He however couldn't finish off the job and Mwakinyo came back strongly in round ten when he rocked Jarmann with a heavy punch. Mwakinyo launched an all out attack beforte the referee stepped in to stop the fight, with the result that Mwakinyo won the fight on a technical knockout.

The result saw Jarmann relinquishing the title that he won in May last year and defended once, while his professional record now stands at 14 wins, two losses and one draw.

The new champion, Mwakinyo now has a record of eight wins and one loss.