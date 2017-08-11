Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets Minister of Animal Wealth

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud met, Thursday, at his office, MINISTER OF Animal Wealth, Bushara Guma and reviewed with him the development of the animal wealth sector and strengthening its role in supporting the national economy.

The minister said he briefed Engineer, Mahmud on his ministry's vision for promotion of the sector through increase of production and productivity.

He said the meeting focused, among other issues on the local production of the vaccines, improvement of work environment, provision of incentives and possibility for establishment of partnerships between the small producers and the private sector.