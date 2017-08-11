10 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmud Meets Minister of Animal Wealth

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of republic, Engineer, Ibrahim Mahmud met, Thursday, at his office, MINISTER OF Animal Wealth, Bushara Guma and reviewed with him the development of the animal wealth sector and strengthening its role in supporting the national economy.

The minister said he briefed Engineer, Mahmud on his ministry's vision for promotion of the sector through increase of production and productivity.

He said the meeting focused, among other issues on the local production of the vaccines, improvement of work environment, provision of incentives and possibility for establishment of partnerships between the small producers and the private sector.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.