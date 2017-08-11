Sudan: Govt, Turkey Inaugurate 3rd Round of Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) in Ankara

Ankara — The third round of negotiations on the Economic Partnership Agreement between Sudan and Turkey has been launched in Ankara.

The Sudanese side was headed by the state Minister of Trade, al- Sadiq Mohammad Ali and the Turkish side by the Deputy Minister of Economy al -Fatih Matin.

The State Minister was accompanied by a number of the state's ministers, and the representatives of the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Industry, Agriculture and Animal Resources.

The two sides affirmed that the negotiations are held in a spirit of brotherhood, friendship and cooperation between two countries, they lauded the great and continuous effort exerted by the negotiating delegations, stressing the importance of this agreement in establishing and developing economic partnership between the two countries.

The state Minister at the Ministry of Commerce has briefed the Turkish side on the opportunities and areas of investment in Sudan.

For his part, the Turkish Deputy Minister of Economy, has welcomed the visit of the Sudanese delegation, stressing the depth of the Sudanese-Turkish relations and the readiness of Turkey to provide the necessary support to Sudan to develop its national capacities for the support of the exports, appreciating Sudan's natural resources and significant geographical location.

During the visit, the Minister of State, al -Sadig Mohamed Ali, and accompanying delegation of representatives of states of al- Gadarif, North Kordufan, and South Darfur, visited Konia Trade City Stock Exchange to inspect Turkey's experience in the establishment and management of agricultural stock exchanges, and the contribution of the Stock Exchange to the promotion and development of agricultural and livestock production.

The Sudanese visiting delegation met also with the chairman of the Sudanese-Turkish Business Council, and visited the silos for grain storage, and the Turkish standards and metrology, and the laboratories of quality development centers.

The Sudanese delegation visit program includes meetings with a number of ministers of state in the Turkish economic and development sector and senior officials.

Meanwhile, the third round of the trade negotiations between the two countries continue.