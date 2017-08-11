Sudan: Government Affirms Keenness to Success of AJOC Meeting in Ethiopia

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Foreign affairs, ambassador Atta Al Manan Bakheit on Thursday received the tripartite delegation from the UN, AU and the African Union High level Implementation PANEL, currently touring Sudan and S. Sudan, in preparation for the meetings of the Executive Director of the Abyei Joint Oversight Committee AJOC, 17th of August.

The delegation has affirmed their keenness for the success of the AJOC meeting and to go ahead with the formation of Abyei Interim Administrative Mechanism.

From his part the ambassador welcomed the visit of the delegation reaffirming Sudan keenness to the success of the meeting and its commitment to the full stipulations of the agreements signed on June 2011.

The State Minister also explained the keenness of the government of the Sudan to reinvigorate the join border supervision committee, the verification mechanism and the full implementation of all agreements signed with the government of South Sudan regarding security and border and other military and security arrangements

The State Minister also renewed the keenness of the Sudan to the security and stability of south Sudan, reviewing before the committee the efforts made by the Sudan for remedy of the humanitarian situation in south Sudan, particularly after famine was declared there.

The State Minister referred to the opening of border crossing points for the shipment of humanitarian assistance to the civilians in south Sudan.