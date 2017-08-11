10 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Dr. Khalefa Meets Dialogue Committees

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Council of State, Dr. Mohammed Al-Amin Khalefa has affirmed that realization of peace is a national concern and the solution for all the issues facing the country.

This came when Dr. Khalefa met, Thursday, at the Council of States, the committees of the National Dialogue.

The meeting reviewed means for reactivation the outcomes of the dialogue and its implementation as well as establishment of peace commission to support the government plan for collection of firearms, especially, in the disputes affected-areas.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.