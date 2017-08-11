Sudan: Dr. Khalefa Meets Dialogue Committees

Khartoum — The Deputy Chairman of the Council of State, Dr. Mohammed Al-Amin Khalefa has affirmed that realization of peace is a national concern and the solution for all the issues facing the country.

This came when Dr. Khalefa met, Thursday, at the Council of States, the committees of the National Dialogue.

The meeting reviewed means for reactivation the outcomes of the dialogue and its implementation as well as establishment of peace commission to support the government plan for collection of firearms, especially, in the disputes affected-areas.