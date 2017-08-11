11 August 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Floods Displace Thousands in North Kordofan

El Obeid — Floods and torrents that struck localities in North Kordofan have caused severe damages to houses, infrastructure and livestock, affecting more than 500 families in initial estimations.

Torrents in Hamrat El Wiz, Abu Hadida, El Gahawi, Um Surra and Abu Hadid in North Kordofan affected 556 families, local authorities reported to Sudanese media. 435 houses partially collapsed and 130 residences were completely destroyed. 628 animals drowned.

Yesterday the Director-General of the Ministry of Urban Planning, Ahmed Yassin Mohamed, and head of the rainy season emergency room asked the federal authorities to urgently send help from Khartoum, including plastic sheets, tents, and pumps to draw water from the flooded streets.

Seven people died in Khartoum last week during rain storms that hit the Sudanese capital. Starting mid-June, torrential rains swept through camps, leaving the streets flooded and numbers of families homeless.

