Sudan: Foreign Ministry Denounces Military Escalation in Korean Peninsula

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday issued a statement in which it denounced the military escalation the Korean peninsula area is currently witnessing.

The Ministry has expressed hope that the authorities in the People's Democratic Republic of Korea would exercise self-control and wisdom, and commit to all international resolutions and charters.

The statement pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan expresses its deep concern towards the developments of the situation in the Korean peninsula and the language of escalation expressed by the concerned parties that are directly involved in these developments the threat of which for peace, security and stability, go beyond the south east Asian region.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounces in the strongest possible terms the military escalation resulting from the firing of ballistic missiles and other acts that could be interpreted as provocative for the other parties, expressing hope that the authorities in the People Democratic Republic of Korea would exercise self-control and observe wisdom and commit to all international resolutions and charters that call for preserving the international peace and security.

The statement said the ministry of foreign affairs would like to state that this statement is a confirmation of Sudan's commitment to its regional and international obligations and Sudan's keenness for the principles of international peace and security