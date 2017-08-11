8 August 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Five Dead and Several Wounded in Road Accident in Vilankulo

Maputo — At least five people died and 28 others were injured in a road accident abut 04h00 this Tuesday in the Mavanza region, district of Vilankulo, in the southern Mozambican province on Inhambane.

Among the victims 10 are reported to have sustained severe injuries.

The accident happened when a passenger bus belonging to the company Entre Rios, and traveling in the main highway north-south (ENI), collided with a truck parked on the roadside.

Citing a police source, the independent daily paper "O Pais" reports that wounded have been taken to the hospitals of Vilankulo and district of Massinga.

