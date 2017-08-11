Barely a week after quitting Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, Jimmy Zakazaka has rejoined his former club Nyasa Big Bullets.

The player was spotted taking part in Bullets training session on Thursday 10th August 2017 at the Blantyre Sports Club.

The former Free State Stars, Bay United and Thanda Royal Zulu forward who was once nick-named Wapon of Mass Destruction by late Zambian veteran soccer Commentator Dennis Liwewe cited 'lack of game time' as the major reason that forced him to quit Nomads.

Both the player and Bullets Team Manager James Chilapondwa confirmedthe return on Wednesday.

"It is true that I am trainining with Bullets and I can confirm I am back at Bullets" said Zakazaka.

He however could not be drawn to further comments on what he has agreed with officials of Bullets.

"As of now I can't say much and it is only the club officials who can give you more details," he said.

"But Bullets is a team I have played before and as my playing days are slowly coming to an end, I thought it wise to return to where I belong and even end my here" he added.

Speaking on behalf of the Technical Panel, Chilapondwa said: "Jimmy has been welcomed at Bullets and has been given an opportunity to start training and prove his worth and the technical team will be assessing him to judge whether he is fit to play for Bullets again".

He further added that being a player with vast experience, chances are high that he can be taken on board.

It remains to be seen how long Zakazaka will be given to prove his worth at the club.

Zakazaka crossed the floor from Nyasa Big Bullets in 2015-16 season but has made little impact at nomads spending most of his time warming the bench.

He has played only three league games for Wanderers this season and in all the matches, he came in as a substitute.

Zakazaka joined Wanderers after failing to agree terms with Nyasa Big Bullets upon his return from Mozambique before leaving South Africa.