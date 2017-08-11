Mauritius: Bilateral Cooperation - Mauritius to Endorse Swiss Model for ICT Sector

press release

Government wants to endorse innovation and technology by using Switzerland as a model to boost the ICT sector in Mauritius, emphasised the Minister of Technology, Communication and Innovation, Mr Yogida Sawmynaden, yesterday at the Hennessy Park Hotel in Ebène during the opening of a half-day conference on Innovation.

In his address, Minister Sawmynaden highlighted that Switzerland has a remarkable track record in terms of political stability and this in turn creates a climate of trust conducive to innovation which has an essential role to play in the development strategy of any country. New or enhanced products as well as the associated methods of productions have, for a long time now, been considered as the main engines of economic growth, he added.

The Minister dwelt on modernising Mauritius by 2030 and transforming the country into a higher income economy and one of the effective means of achieving this objective is by making the country more innovative. He highlighted the need for the development of adequate skills in technology, high-tech engineering and agriculture, finance, oceanography and tourism.

He recalled that Government wants to make Mauritius an entrepreneurship nation, capable of using technology to create innovative products and market them on the African continent and across the world. The reopening of the Geneva-Mauritius air route will no doubt contribute to making this vision a reality, he added.

An initiative of the Mauritius Institute of Directors, the Conference under the theme Innovation: a Swiss-Mauritian Perspective, brought together some 150 participants from both the private and public sectors. The objective was to explore Switzerland's overall success, innovation covering technological and non-technological aspects, and, help Mauritian companies adopt strategies implemented by the Swiss Model.