South Africa's two competitors are both in action at the Cadet World Championships in Santiago, Chile, on Friday.

North Gauteng's Marli Meiring and KwaZulu-Natal's Jasmine Martin are both campaigning in the -63 kilogram division.

They're part of a 32-strong weight division, split into four pools of eight.

Martin is first on the mat and takes on a South American opponent, the fifth-ranked Cindy Mera.

Sixteen-year-old Martin is herself no stranger to South America, having been born in Brazil and spending much of her young life in Brazil where she learnt the finer arts of judo and Kurash, another form of martial arts.

She was part of Team SA at last year's Region 5 AUSC Games in Luanda, Angola, where she won gold.

Then it's Marli Meiring in action when she takes on Mexican Itzel Petzel, who is ranked 13th.

Meiring was also part of Team South Africa at a multicode competion, recently having been in Nassau, Bahamas, for the Commonwealth Youth Games.

Said judo manager Katja Bruwer: 'Both the girls have settled down nicely and are ready for what the world throws at them.'