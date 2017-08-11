Angola: Ruling Party Programme Pleases Icolo e Bengo Peasants

Icolo E Bengo — Five hundred peasants organised in cooperatives and agricultural associations in municipality of Icolo and Bengo, Luanda, have expressed their satisfaction at the main aspects for promotion of agriculture contained in the governance programme of the ruling MPLA party for 2017/2022.

The move came from the chairperson of agricultural cooperative "Comboio em Movimento", Samuel Soares João.

Speaking on behalf of association, the chairperson told Angop that MPLA programme provides all the factors of production and technical support for producers and this brings satisfaction.

Samuel João, who is in charge of 115 members of the cooperative, stressed that the members express support for the ruling party in elections because they are aware that the programme also provides for the development of family farming and support promotion of animal production.

Also praised the MPLA programme were chairmen of Canassala cooperative Samuel Chicomo, and Association of Cadianzala peasants António Domingos Luakuti.

Icolo e Bengo municipality has 74, 444 inhabitants, mostly peasants.