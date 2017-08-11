Cabinda — The opposition FNLA party in the central Bie province started Thursday hunting for votes in the municipalities of Catabola, Camacupa and Cuemba, ahead of August 23 elections.

The campaign features dissemination of party's governing programme and electoral manifesto.

Speaking to Angop, the first secretary of FNLA in Bié, Agostinho Eduardo, said that the party's programme focuses on state reform coupled with revision of the Constitution of Republic.

FNLA also pledges to create a Bicameral Parliamentary system (Assembly and Senate), separate presidential election, contrary to the current model.

Creation of economic and social council as well as high authority to combat corruption, reform of justice with the materialisation of administrative courts, are also part of the programme of FNLA.

In 2012 elections FNLA won 3, 201 votes.

The party failed to gain seat in the central Bie provincial constituency.