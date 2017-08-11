10 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Elections/2017 - FNLA Hunts for Vote in Bie

Tagged:

Related Topics

Cabinda — The opposition FNLA party in the central Bie province started Thursday hunting for votes in the municipalities of Catabola, Camacupa and Cuemba, ahead of August 23 elections.

The campaign features dissemination of party's governing programme and electoral manifesto.

Speaking to Angop, the first secretary of FNLA in Bié, Agostinho Eduardo, said that the party's programme focuses on state reform coupled with revision of the Constitution of Republic.

FNLA also pledges to create a Bicameral Parliamentary system (Assembly and Senate), separate presidential election, contrary to the current model.

Creation of economic and social council as well as high authority to combat corruption, reform of justice with the materialisation of administrative courts, are also part of the programme of FNLA.

In 2012 elections FNLA won 3, 201 votes.

The party failed to gain seat in the central Bie provincial constituency.

Angola

Huila - Agriculture Sector Needs Southern Region's Meat Production Potential

The secretary of State for the Agricultural Entrepreneurial Sector, Carlos Alberto Jaime, last Wednesday in Lubango… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.