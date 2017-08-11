Angola: Namibe - Border Police Station Reinforced With New Patrol Vessels

Moçâmedes — The governor of southern Namibe province, Carlos da Rocha Cruz, delivered Thursday in the municipality of Tômbwa, three patrol vessels to the 14th Unit of the Angolan Border Police.

On the occasion, the official said that the vessels will allow closed illegal fishing combat, cross-border crimes and other practices that undermine national sovereignty.

According to the official, the fight against crimes committed at sea is a joint effort between the multi-sectoral group for maritime surveillance.

Carlos da Rocha Cruz requested the preservation of the boats delivered, to guarantee the longitude and the control of the maritime coast.

The National Police commander in the province of Namibe, Alberto Sebastião Mendes, thanked the provincial governor on behalf of the corporation, saying that the means will be an added value for the province, ensuring the security of the coast.