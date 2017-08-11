10 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Namibe - Border Police Station Reinforced With New Patrol Vessels

Tagged:

Related Topics

Moçâmedes — The governor of southern Namibe province, Carlos da Rocha Cruz, delivered Thursday in the municipality of Tômbwa, three patrol vessels to the 14th Unit of the Angolan Border Police.

On the occasion, the official said that the vessels will allow closed illegal fishing combat, cross-border crimes and other practices that undermine national sovereignty.

According to the official, the fight against crimes committed at sea is a joint effort between the multi-sectoral group for maritime surveillance.

Carlos da Rocha Cruz requested the preservation of the boats delivered, to guarantee the longitude and the control of the maritime coast.

The National Police commander in the province of Namibe, Alberto Sebastião Mendes, thanked the provincial governor on behalf of the corporation, saying that the means will be an added value for the province, ensuring the security of the coast.

Angola

Huila - Agriculture Sector Needs Southern Region's Meat Production Potential

The secretary of State for the Agricultural Entrepreneurial Sector, Carlos Alberto Jaime, last Wednesday in Lubango… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.