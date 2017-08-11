Matala — The MPLA in Matala, province of Huíla, intensifies door-to-door campaigns in the voting hunt in neighborhoods and parallel markets, to convince the electorate to vote for its candidate for President of the Republic, João Lourenço in the forthcoming 23 August elections.

A round made Thursday by Angop revealed the movement of people and means of this party to the homes, to convince residents to vote for their candidate, while others distribute leaflets, sweaters, hats and other electoral propaganda material.

According to MPLA's secretary for information and propaganda, José Kambangula, members of his party are involved in sensitizing neighborhoods and, in addition to passing on their message, instruct voters on the correct way to fill out the ballot paper.

Between the activities that the party develops in the municipality stands out the mass act to take place Saturday in Matala, and that will be chaired by the first provincial secretary of Huíla, João Marcelino Tyipingue.